Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurates Agriculture Emergency Program in Bajaur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday inaugurated Agriculture Emergency Program in Bajaur district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday inaugurated Agriculture Emergency Program in Bajaur district.

The CM, during his day-long visit also inaugurated olive cultivation and its oil extracting plant.

The inauguration was part of implementation of Prime Minister's directives for introduction of emergency program for agriculture development in tribal districts of the province.

The chief minister was briefed by the Livestock and Agriculture Department was told that work on 11 projects of fisheries, livestock and agriculture was in progress in the area. The Chief Minister was told that Rs44.50billion would be spent on these projects during next four years.

He was of the view that Agriculture Emergency Program will bring an economic revolution in tribal districts and the tribal people would be able to earn ample livelihood to lead a satisfactory life.

The Prime Minister, he said was taking keen interest in development of merged districts and its people and the initiative taken today was part of these endeavors.

The Chief Minister also distributed poultry products and wheat seed among people and urged upon them to add their share in making the Agriculture Emergency Program a success story.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed motorcycles among the staff of Livestock Department.