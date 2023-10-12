Killers of Edwards College student to be arrested soon: Caretaker Information Minister, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel

Caretaker Information Minister, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel here Thursday said the killers of Edwards College student would be arrested soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Information Minister, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel here Thursday said the killers of Edwards College student would be arrested soon.

He said the chief minister has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from IGP KP.

In a statement here, he said the Chief Capital City Police Officer has obtained footage of the CCTV cameras and advancement in the investigation was made besides geofencing and raids by the police teams.

He assured the students to take confidence in the government and its institutions, adding the perpetrators would soon be arrested.