Open Menu

Killers Of Edwards College Student To Be Arrested Soon: Caretaker Information Minister, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Killers of Edwards College student to be arrested soon: Caretaker Information Minister, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel

Caretaker Information Minister, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel here Thursday said the killers of Edwards College student would be arrested soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Information Minister, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel here Thursday said the killers of Edwards College student would be arrested soon.

He said the chief minister has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from IGP KP.

In a statement here, he said the Chief Capital City Police Officer has obtained footage of the CCTV cameras and advancement in the investigation was made besides geofencing and raids by the police teams.

He assured the students to take confidence in the government and its institutions, adding the perpetrators would soon be arrested.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Information Minister Student Jamal Shah From Government

Recent Stories

Prosecutors call for fine in Italian PM defamation ..

Prosecutors call for fine in Italian PM defamation case

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding set up of "Public Comp ..

DC chairs meeting regarding set up of "Public Complaint desk"

4 minutes ago
 Transport secy assess standard of service delivery ..

Transport secy assess standard of service delivery in bus terminal, license bran ..

6 minutes ago
 Iran urges Islamic, Arab nations to unite against ..

Iran urges Islamic, Arab nations to unite against Israel

6 minutes ago
 Experts reiterates to contribute towards sustainab ..

Experts reiterates to contribute towards sustainable flood resilient strategies

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

5 minutes ago
DC sets up public complaint desk

DC sets up public complaint desk

5 minutes ago
 Psychological affected person who climb the wall ..

Psychological affected person who climb the wall of campus is taken to police c ..

5 minutes ago
 FAO to mark WFD with Clean River Indus Drive

FAO to mark WFD with Clean River Indus Drive

5 minutes ago
 Stipulated seasonal discharge of water from fully ..

Stipulated seasonal discharge of water from fully impounded Mangla Dam continue ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Cambodia match ends in a draw

Pakistan, Cambodia match ends in a draw

21 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns post arrest bail petition of chairman ..

IHC adjourns post arrest bail petition of chairman PTI

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan