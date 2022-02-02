Killers of William Siraj to face justice at all cost; assures Saif

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday visited Saint John's Church here where he met with Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter and condoled with him over the death of priest William Siraj

Barrister Saif told Bishop Sarfaraz that he came to the church for condolence on the directive of the Chief Minister. He strongly condemned the killing of priest William Siraj and assured that his killers would be brought before justice at all cost.

Assuring complete support on behalf of the KP government to the minorities, Barrister Saif said the government was standing by its minority community.

Those who were trying to spread anarchy and indifferences among Muslims and non-Muslims were in fact the enemies of islam, humanity and Pakistan.

A handful of elements, he said, were trying to use the card of religion for their nefarious designs however the government would not allow them to do so and their anti-state objectives would be thwarted at all cost.

Chairman Islami Nazriati Council, Qibla Ayaz and Pir Naqeebur Rehman also accompanied Barrister Saif on the occasion.