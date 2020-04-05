UrduPoint.com
KKF To Set Up One-day Blood Donation Camp On April 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's welfare arm Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) will set up a one-day blood donation camp in Hyderabad on April 6.

The MQM-P's district organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui informed here on Sunday that the camp would be set up at KKF's hospital adjacent to the railway station.

He added that blood would be donated for the patients of thalassaemia with the help of a team of the Indus hospital which would present at the camp.

Siddiqui appealed the workers of the MQM-P in particular and the residents of Hyderabad in general to donate the blood to help the ailing patients of thalassaemia.

