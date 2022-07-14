UrduPoint.com

KMC Took All Possible Steps For Drainage Of Rain Water: Murtaza Wahab

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had taken all possible steps to solve the problems being faced by the people of mega city due to the recent rains

He said keeping in view the forecast of more rain in the coming days, departments concerned had been directed to take further steps along with cleaning of storm drains.

All the KMC officers and staff had been asked to remain vigilant, he said during his visit to the City Nullah on I I Chundrigar Road.

He was accompanied by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput,Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner South Capt (retd) Abdul Sattar and Provincial Disaster Management Authority staff.

Murtaza Wahab, who is also Sindh Chief Minister's Advisor on Law, also inspected Shaheen Complex, Tower, I I Chundrigar Road, Soldier Bazaar and adjoining drains and directed to continue cleaning of drains, and removal of obstructions in drainage of rain water.

He also directed that heavy machinery should be delivered to different areas of the city for the purpose.

He said the officers and staff of local bodies were mobilized and all available resources were used to drain rain water through 41 big and 514 small drains. However, "the drainage process is stopped if there is any choking point and resultantly water comes on the roads." He said the government was making every effort to ensure that the people suffer the least in the rains.

Murtaza Wahab said the People's Bus Service had been restored and there was no truth in the news that the buses were not on the road. "Some elements carry out negative propaganda for their vested interest, leaving the citizens in a state of uncertainty."He said they had prepared a plan to cope with the the second spell of rain starting from Thursday evening and the situation would hopefully better now.

