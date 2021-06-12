KMU announces MBBS 2020 results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Saturday announced MBBS final results for the year 2020, in which, six positions out of 10 were clinched by KMUs students in the province.

The overall pass percentage surfaced as 97 percent.

KMU students including Farah Gul secured 1st position with 1393 marks, Muhammad Tabish Ikram 2nd position with 1384 marks, Kamal Uddin Azam 4th Position with marks 1378, Muhammad Abbas 7th position with 1364, Saliha wazir 8th position with 1358 marks and Shafiq Tanveer 10th position with marks 1352.

Dean of KMU Professor Dr Mehmood Aurengzeb congratulated the successful students.