KMU, CEF Collaborate To Enhance Quranic Education, Character Building

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Directorate of Academic and Admission at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar organized a comprehensive training and orientation session centered on Quranic & Sunna understanding courses, in collaboration with the Character Education Foundation.

The Primary objective of this event was to augment faculty development initiatives and enhance student learning resources related to Quranic education, character development, and community engagement.

Distinguished individuals in attendance included Dr. Mehmood Ahmed, founder and chairman of Character Education Foundation(CEF), Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmad, Prof. Dr. Zilli Huma, Director of Academic & Admission, and Muhammad islam Khan, Additional Director of Academic Affairs. Alongside them, faculty members and a significant number of students participated actively in this enriching session.

The ceremony commenced with opening remarks from Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, stressing the importance of fostering a strong relationship with the Quran and Sunnah for both students and faculty members.

Guest speaker Dr. Mahmood Ahmed, founder and chairman of Character Education Foundation, shared insights on the importance of sincerity, vision, determination, and practical wisdom in achieving success in life, emphasizing the significance of Quranic teachings and Sunnah.

He underscored the essential role of perseverance and highlighted the need for character building to pave the way for a prosperous society.

In her address, Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli, acknowledged the pivotal role of religious education alongside medical education, emphasizing the responsibility of parents in encouraging their children to embrace Quranic teachings in today's era.

The session concluded with Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli and Prof. Jawad Ahmed, Prof Dr. Zilli Huma Director Academic & Admission, Addll Directir M. Islam presenting shields of recognition to Mahmood Ahmed for his enlightening discourse and invaluable contributions to character education.

