KMU Holds Syndicate Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The 42nd meeting of the Syndicate of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar was convened on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia Ul Haq.
Prof. Dr Israr Ul Haq, Dean Saidu Medical College, Javed Iqbal Additional Secretary HED, Sadaqat Ullah Additional Secretary Health, Noor Ul Haq Deputy Secretary Establishment department KP, Syed Ibrahim Shah Deputy Secretary Finance KP, along with Deans and syndicate members of KMU attended the meeting.
Syndicate members visited the KMU Teaching Hospital and Research Center.
VC KMU said that on the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, the facilities would be offered including the specialized treatments like bone marrow and liver transplants.
Furthermore, Khyber Medical University is proud to announce that the Syndicate has recommended the prestigious Meritorious Professor status for Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Vice Chancellor of KMU, in recognition of his exemplary services, transformative reforms, and unwavering dedication to health education.
Acknowledging KMU's transition to a paperless university through an e-Office System and its pioneering introduction of computer-based examinations, members of the syndicate commended the institution's commitment to embracing modern educational methodologies.
The syndicate also approved solar project, computer based examination, adaptation of the HEC affiliation, PhD policy, and faculty appointment criteria.
