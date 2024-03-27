Open Menu

KMU Holds Syndicate Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

KMU holds syndicate meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The 42nd meeting of the Syndicate of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar was convened on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia Ul Haq.

Prof. Dr Israr Ul Haq, Dean Saidu Medical College, Javed Iqbal Additional Secretary HED, Sadaqat Ullah Additional Secretary Health, Noor Ul Haq Deputy Secretary Establishment department KP, Syed Ibrahim Shah Deputy Secretary Finance KP, along with Deans and syndicate members of KMU attended the meeting.

Syndicate members visited the KMU Teaching Hospital and Research Center.

VC KMU said that on the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, the facilities would be offered including the specialized treatments like bone marrow and liver transplants.

Furthermore, Khyber Medical University is proud to announce that the Syndicate has recommended the prestigious Meritorious Professor status for Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Vice Chancellor of KMU, in recognition of his exemplary services, transformative reforms, and unwavering dedication to health education.

Acknowledging KMU's transition to a paperless university through an e-Office System and its pioneering introduction of computer-based examinations, members of the syndicate commended the institution's commitment to embracing modern educational methodologies.

The syndicate also approved solar project, computer based examination, adaptation of the HEC affiliation, PhD policy, and faculty appointment criteria.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Saidu HEC Khyber Medical University

Recent Stories

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Cha ..

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

32 minutes ago
 PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

44 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

1 hour ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

2 hours ago
 US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

4 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

5 hours ago
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

7 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

10 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

18 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan