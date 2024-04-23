Knowledge without morality serves powerful: Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Prof Dr Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda, the wife of Iranian President,

said on Tuesday that knowledge without morality serves the purpose

of powerful and cruel ones.

Addressing the international seminar: exhibition and launching of book

titled 'The Art of Living Femininely' by Prof Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda here

at the University of Home Economics, she said that she was happy

to visit the women university, adding that there were women universities

in Iran as well.

She underscored the need for giving adequate attention towards

women whether it was a women university or a co-educational institute.

She said: "Culture of Iran and Pakistan have some common characteristics".

Independence of women was compared with western countries, she said

and added that for us providing protection and taking women along was

independence of women.

Jamileh Alamolhoda said: "There are a lot of challenges with regard to

upbringing of coming generations and all of us have to play our special

role in this regard".

She said that it was a high time to stand up for protecting the values

of morality, adding that each of us was aggrieved over the killing of humans

in Gaza.

She said that time had come to restore values of morality, adding that

teachers were actually technicians of knowledge centre.

She said: "I have mentioned in her book that if women play their role

effectively and efficiently then success could be achieved".

She said there were two types of extremes, adding that one extreme -

restricted women to homes while other one was put women in race of

earning equal to men.

She said both extremes yield negative results in their own ways.

Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda said, "In Iran special attention is given in homes

to educate girls about providing comfort and respect, whereas boys are

educated to provide protection."

She underlined the need for giving importance to family structure as

it played a significant role to develop good society.

University of Home Economics Vice Chancellor Faleeha Zahra Kazmi

presented a souvenir to Dr Prof Jamileh Alamolhoda.