KP Agriculture deptt completes Rs 1.3 mln project

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday completed the irrigation project with a cost of Rs 1.3 million aimed to irrigate over a hundred kanal agricultural land in Almira Atla.

The project was inaugurated jointly by Member KP Assembly Qalandar Khan Lodhi and Director General Irrigation Javed Iqbal Khattak.

Speaking on the occasion, the director general said that the present provincial government provided record funds to the agriculture department.

He said that the present provincial government has earmarked record amount of funds for the agriculture department since its establishment.

In the province, the first phase of the National Program for the Reform of Soils in Bannu, Malakand, Swat, Buner and other districts was started by then president Musharraf, while the second phase was initiated in 2019 under the PTI government, he said.

The DG said that the results of the five-year project would be reflected through conservation of water, irrigation of additional area, and increase in production of high-quality crops as modern methods of irrigation were being adopted.

Drip irrigation was being introduced to irrigate agricultural land due to the lack of water in Abbottabad, he said.

Javed said that the population of the country had increased, and in order to meet the needs of the growing population, the KP government had brought a revolution in the agricultural sector, the effects of which would appear soon.

He said that to protect green belts and avoid polluting water, the provincial government would soon enact legislation as the main objective of the Irrigation Department was to take measures to conserve existing water resources.

Moreover, he said that construction on agricultural land should be banned and the land should be reserved for agricultural purposes only.

The water management staff has also installed a solar-powered rain pump, which can be used to water upward areas from the ravines, nullahs and streams.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by District Officer Irrigation Reform Department Shahid Mehmood, other officers of the department and a large number of farmers.