KP Assembly Adopts Resolution To Setup Advisory Commitee On Cryptocurrency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:14 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly on Monday passed a resolution directing the provincial Science Technology and Information Technology Department to form an advisory committee on CryptoCurrency( Cryptomining) to initiate progress towards necessary research and legislation.

The resolution recommended to the provincial government that provincial Science Technology and Information Technology Department be directed to form an advisory committee comprising members of the provincial assembly and experts for the cryptomining necessary research and legislation.

The resolution appreciated steps of the provincial government for digitilization in the province.

