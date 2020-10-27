KP Assembly condemns Peshawar seminary blast, demands thorough probe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday strongly condemned the cowardly terror attack at a religious seminary here that claimed several innocent lives of students and left many injured and demanded a thorough probe.

Speaking in the House, Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said he had no word to condemn the cowardly attack by terrorists.

He said the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) had already issued alters about possible terrorist attacks in Quetta and Peshawar, and the security of sensitive places had been beefed up.

Shaukat said the attack was a desperate attempt by anti-state elements, who wanted to sabotage the peace and the development process initiated in the country under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The minister said soon after the blast Chief Minister Mahmood Khan convened a high level meeting and ordered a thorough inquiry of the incident.

Earlier, Maulana Lutfur Rehman of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) condemned the incident, saying the anti-state elements had attacked Peshawar after a long time, killing and injuring many innocent people.

He asked the government to take pragmatic measures to ensure safety of lives and property of the people.

Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat Islami claimed that the terrorists were reorganizing themselves in different parts of the province as evident from their targeting of mosques, seminaries and schools.

Khushdil Khan Advocate of Awami National Party said the terrorists had once again targeted Peshawar and a proper investigation should be held into the incident.

He called for implementation of decisions of higher Judiciary regarding security issues in letter and spirit.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of terror act.

Bilal Afridi of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) called for constitution of a committee having all stakeholders to properly investigate the incident and make a plan to avert such terror acts in future.

Fazl-e-Elahi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that he visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) soon after the blast and witnessed shortage of facilities for the patients there.