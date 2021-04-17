KP Chief Minister inaugurates new block in Rajar Hospital

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan inaugurated the newly constructed block in Women and Children Hospital Rajar, Charsadda

The newly constructed block has been reserved for COVID-19 patients for the time being in a bid to expand the critical care facilities for Corona patients, said an official handout issued here on Saturday.

Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Fazle Shakoor, Special Assistant to CM Arif Ahmadzai, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain and others were also accompanied the Chief Minister.

As many as 120 High Dependency Beds and Nine Intensive Care Beds have been set up in the newly inaugurated block in addition to other necessary medical care facilities. The no of critical care beds can be enhanced if so required.

The Chief Minister visited various sections of the new block and reviewed the arrangements put in place for Corona patients.

High ups of health department briefed the Chief Minister about the critical care facilities available for Corona patients therein.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government was possible steps to effectively deal with the Corona pandemic and all the available resources were being used to this effect adding that capacity of hospitals across the province is being enhanced on daily basis to deal with the increasing number of Corona patients.

He said that the government was also taking steps to contain the mass scale outbreak of the pandemic and added that the government's efforts would not yield the desire results without the support and cooperation of the general public.

He urged upon the citizens to strictly follow precautionary measures and cooperate with the administration with regard to the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs so that further outbreak of the pandemic could be contained.