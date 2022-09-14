UrduPoint.com

KP CM Approves Land Use Plans For 6 Big Cities

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM

KP CM approves land use plans for 6 big cities

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has approved the proposed District Land Use Plans for Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Abbottabad on Wednesday and directed the authorities concerned to come up with final proposals in consultation with the provincial administrative departments within one week time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has approved the proposed District Land Use Plans for Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Abbottabad on Wednesday and directed the authorities concerned to come up with final proposals in consultation with the provincial administrative departments within one week time.

The proposed District Land Use Plans are aimed at providing policy guidelines for establishing a planned hierarchy of settlements, systematic growth of major infrastructure and services and undertaking integrated and coherent development of urban & rural areas in the province by ensuring systematic utilization of land, its allocation, development and management.

Chairing the 1st meeting of the Provincial Land Use & Building Control Council held here, the Chief Minister made it clear that all the departments would have to implement the proposed district land use plan in its letter & spirit adding that streamlining the utilization of land is the need of hour and we can no longer afford the haphazard and unsystematic use of land anymore.

Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Faisal Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant to CM Abdul Karim, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Senior Member board of Revenue Zakir Hussain Afridi, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and other members of the council attended the meeting.

Briefing about the various aspects of the proposed District Land Use Plan, it was informed that the plans have been prepared in accordance with the physical location, climate, geological situation, hydrology and water resources, population and demography of the aforesaid districts.

Similarly, keeping in view the additional demand of infrastructure development and services for the next 20 years, viable parameters and framework have also been proposed for undertaking sustainable development programs in various sectors including health, education, housing, industry, road communication and agriculture which will go a long way towards resolving inter-district planning and management issues.

The participants were further informed that special focus has been given to the rural areas development which will certainly help to curtail migration trends to big urban centers.

Moreover, keeping in view the current objective condition of the province, flood prone areas have also been identified under the plan in addition to the proposed areas for new road networks, industrial zones, commercial centers, orchard and mining zones, model environmental villages and rural growth zones etc.

The authorities said that District Land Use Plans are also being prepared for remaining districts on the same lines which would be completed by June 2023.

The Chief Minister has termed the proposed District Land Use Plan of vital importance and directed the quarters concerned to have an effective implementation mechanism for the purpose further directing them to establish grievances redressal cells both at provincial and district level in order to facilitate the departments and citizens.

He also directed the authorities concerned to launch a grand operation against encroachments on rivers, canals and other waterways across the province adding that these encroachments cause widespread losses to life and property during flash floods.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Flood Water Agriculture Road Mardan Same Charsadda Nowshera Swabi Amjad Ali June Afridi All Industry Housing

Recent Stories

US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions on 10 People, 2 En ..

US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions on 10 People, 2 Entities Linked to IRGC - Treasu ..

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues show cause notice to VC BZU i ..

Supreme Court issues show cause notice to VC BZU in mashroom growth of Law Colle ..

6 minutes ago
 Lucky Cement distributes ration in flood victims

Lucky Cement distributes ration in flood victims

6 minutes ago
 Two robbers arrested after encounter

Two robbers arrested after encounter

6 minutes ago
 Draft of Punjab Ehsaas Program Act 2022 approved

Draft of Punjab Ehsaas Program Act 2022 approved

6 minutes ago
 Think of flood affectees; stop political bickering ..

Think of flood affectees; stop political bickering: Cheema

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.