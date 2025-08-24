KP CM Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives During Rains In DI KHAN
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, here Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and properties caused by strong winds and heavy rains in Dera Ismail Khan.
The Chief Minister expressed heartfelt grief and condolences over the death of eight people in various rains and winds incidents. He extended his sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased.
The Chief Minister prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for their bereaved families. He also expressed good wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The Chief Minister directed that immediate relief and assistance be provided to the affected families, and that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment. He emphasized the need for swift action to compensate for the victims’ losses and ensure their rehabilitation.
The Chief Minister assured that the provincial government would not leave the affected families alone and would fully support them.
He said that the government stands in solidarity with the affected families in this time of distress and that all available resources would be used to assist the victims.
