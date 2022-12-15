KP CM visits Mardan, inaugurates completed uplift schemes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited district Mardan on Monday and inaugurated the recently completed developmental projects and also performed the groundbreaking for various others.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited district Mardan on Monday and inaugurated the recently completed developmental projects and also performed the groundbreaking for various others.

He formally inaugurated Bacha Khan Medical College which had been completed at a cost of Rs 1.84 billion. Some 1250 students are currently enrolled in the college.

Similarly, the KP CM inaugurated the newly completed mega park "Zamung Park" in Mardan district which had been completed at a cost of Rs 400 million. Zamung Park has been established over an area of 400 kanal of land and has multiple recreational facilities including water slides, children play area, electronic dinosaur, etc.

During the visit, the CM also formally laid the foundation stone of the project regarding rehabilitation of existing sewerage system and establishment of a new sewage treatment plant in Mardan district which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8.3 billion.

He also performed the groundbreaking of a mega project regarding the establishment of an integrated solid waste management system with an estimated cost of Rs 3.

8 billion. Both projects are being implemented under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KP-CIP) which is aimed at streamlining the municipal services in major cities of the province.

Moreover, the CM laid the foundation stone for the dualization of the 19-Kilometer long road from Katlang main bazar to Chungi, which will incur a cost of Rs 3.3 billion.

Mahmood Khan said KP-CIP is a fully funded project under which a number of sub-projects have been launched in the divisional headquarters. He said that the KP-CIP on completion will change the overall look of the major cities of the province.

The CM maintained that the provincial government is making direct investments in human capital through its people-friendly projects like health card, Kisan card and education card.

Speaking to media persons, Mahmood Khan said that developmental projects worth Rs 43 billion have been reflected in the provincial annual development program for Mardan district.

He said the provincial government has planned a sustainable development model keeping in view the needs and requirements of various districts.