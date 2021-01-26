UrduPoint.com
KP CS Directs Curb Kite Flying On Building Around Airport

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to make a systematic plan to curb kite flying including buildings around the Peshawar Bacha Khan International airport.

In this regard, a high level meeting was held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary .

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the concerned administrative secretaries.

The meeting discussed in detail the issue of illegal buildings and Kite flying around Peshawar Airport.

The chief secretary directed the concerned authorities to ensure cleanliness around the airports.

He said that misuse of loudspeakers should also be banned. He also directed the Home and Social Welfare department to crack down on professional beggars and work out a plan of action for the treatment of drug addicts and make them useful citizens of the society.

