KP Food Authority Conducts Cracks Down Against Adulteration Mafia
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has intensified its operations against the adulteration mafia across the province, conducting raids in Mardan, Lower Dir and Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.
The raids resulted in the confiscation of hundreds of kilograms of substandard ketchup, banned China salt, and fake honey.
According to the Food Authority spokesperson, a recent operation by the Mardan food safety team led to raids at godowns in Khawaja Ganj Bazaar and Toro Chowk, seizing approximately 2,000 kilograms of substandard ketchup. Among the confiscated items were 25 kilograms of China salt and 15 kilograms of unauthorized food color. All harmful products were taken into official custody, and a heavy fine was imposed on the warehouse owner.
In a similar raid, the Lower Dir team seized over 55 kilograms of fake honey from a hotel near Timergara Adda, issuing a fine to the hotel owner.
According to the details, in Dera Ismail Khan, the food safety team conducted a kitchen inspection at a local biryani shop, uncovering banned China salt and subsequently sealing the kitchen. According to the spokesperson, further legal proceedings under the Food Safety Act have been initiated against the violators.
Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed commended the inspection teams for their actions and reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to continue its crackdown on adulterated and harmful food products.
KP Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru emphasized that the supply and sale of adulterated food are unacceptable, directing officials to spur actions against such elements. He added that strict legal measures would be enforced to root out the malicious business of food adulteration.
