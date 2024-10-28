Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conducts Cracks Down Against Adulteration Mafia

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM

KP Food Authority conducts cracks down against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has intensified its operations against the adulteration mafia across the province, conducting raids in Mardan, Lower Dir and Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

The raids resulted in the confiscation of hundreds of kilograms of substandard ketchup, banned China salt, and fake honey.

According to the Food Authority spokesperson, a recent operation by the Mardan food safety team led to raids at godowns in Khawaja Ganj Bazaar and Toro Chowk, seizing approximately 2,000 kilograms of substandard ketchup. Among the confiscated items were 25 kilograms of China salt and 15 kilograms of unauthorized food color. All harmful products were taken into official custody, and a heavy fine was imposed on the warehouse owner.

In a similar raid, the Lower Dir team seized over 55 kilograms of fake honey from a hotel near Timergara Adda, issuing a fine to the hotel owner.

According to the details, in Dera Ismail Khan, the food safety team conducted a kitchen inspection at a local biryani shop, uncovering banned China salt and subsequently sealing the kitchen. According to the spokesperson, further legal proceedings under the Food Safety Act have been initiated against the violators.

Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed commended the inspection teams for their actions and reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to continue its crackdown on adulterated and harmful food products.

KP Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru emphasized that the supply and sale of adulterated food are unacceptable, directing officials to spur actions against such elements. He added that strict legal measures would be enforced to root out the malicious business of food adulteration.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business China Hotel Fine Sale Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Dir Timergara All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional P ..

Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..

16 minutes ago
 Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

46 minutes ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

2 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan