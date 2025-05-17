Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conducts Inspection In DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM

KP Food Authority conducts inspection in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A team from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority carried out an inspection of grocery stores, bakeries and other food outlets in the Bilot Sharif area on Saturday to evaluate the quality of food items, hygiene conditions, expiry dates, and the presence of valid licenses.

Several shopkeepers were advised to improve the quality and cleanliness of their products.

Additionally, Food Authority licenses were issued on the spot to multiple business owners found operating without them.

Deputy Director of the KP Halal Food Authority, Dr. Wasif Khan, who oversaw the operation, emphasized the Authority’s commitment to ensuring the availability of safe, high-quality, and halal food for the public.

He warned that the sale of substandard or unsafe food items will not be tolerated and that strict action will be taken against violators.

