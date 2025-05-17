ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam Saturday emphasized that Kashmir remains the only agenda between Pakistan and India and urged India to engage in dialogue to resolve the issue for lasting peace in the region.

"There can be no peace in the region until the Kashmir dispute is resolved," Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs

emphatically stated during an interview with ptv news.

"The Kashmir dispute should be resolved through the resolution of the United Nations, as without a solution to this issue, there is no peace and development in the region," highlighting the importance of international involvement.

"Pakistan will continue to play its role to ensure a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions," reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Engr Amir Muqam also hailed Trump's willingness to mediate the Kashmir dispute, emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to finding a resolution that adheres to UN Security Council resolutions and addresses the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, stating that Pakistan stands with Kashmiris till its last breath and will fight for their rights.

Muqam also emphasized that while Pakistan has made significant economic and physical sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, resolving the Kashmir dispute remains its top priority.

Minister further highlighted the strong bond between the Pakistani nation and its armed forces, showcasing unity and collective resolve.

In contrast to India, where a division between the nation and forces is apparent, Pakistan stands united with its armed forces, reflecting a strong national spirit and commitment to supporting its military, he added.

Engr Muqam stated that India's aggression made it clear to them that Pakistan's nation and armed forces stand united, with people on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) supporting the country's military.

Muqam also paid tribute to the armed forces, expressing appreciation for their sacrifices.

He also acknowledged the families of martyrs, commending their unwavering spirit and resilience in the face of adversity.