Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Belgium

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) On Youm-e-Tashakur, a solemn ceremony was held at Pakistan’s embassy in Brussels to honour the courage and sacrifice of our Armed Forces.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Belgium Rahim Hayat Qureshi hoisted the flag, paying tribute to the heroes of Operation Bunyan un Marsoos, a symbol of resilience that will inspire generations.

The event concluded for prayers for Pakistan, our martyrs, and the spirit of unity and salute to our defenders of sovereignty.