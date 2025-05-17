Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Condemns Attack On Levies Force Personnel In Khuzdar

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Balochistan govt condemns attack on levies force personnel in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Balochistan government strongly condemned the attack on the Levies force personnel on the Samand checkpost area of Khuzdar district, which left four personnel martyred on Saturday.

Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind said that the cowardly acts of terrorists could not weaken the morale of security forces and the public, saying that the martyrdom of 4 Levies personnel due to gunfire is a national tragedy.

He said that the levies' personnel set an example of bravery by sacrificing their lives in defense of the motherland.

Shahid Rind said that the Balochistan government stands with the families of martyrs, and the elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice.

He said that state writ would not be challenged under any circumstances, saying that measures are being taken to maintain durable peace in the province.

