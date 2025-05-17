Rescue 1122 Conducts Mock Exercise To Tackle Possible Flood Situation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A full-scale mock flood response exercise was conducted by Rescue 1122 at river Chenab near Head Muhammad Wala,here on Saturday,to assess preparedness for potential flooding.
According to a spokesperson,Deputy Commissioner(DC) Multan,Muhammad Ali Bukhari,supervised the exercise and received a detailed briefing on the mock operations.
Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC)(Revenue),Muhammad Abu Bakar and other senior district officials were also present on the occasion.
During the simulation,DC witnessed live demonstrations of life-saving techniques and emergency response actions aimed at protecting human lives.Various district departments had also set up camps to display their machinery and relief equipment.
The DC emphasized that due to recent Pakistan-India tensions,strict monitoring of the river's water level was being maintained.
He further said that the main objective of the mock drills was to evaluate the coordination and efficiency of all relevant departments in the event of a flood.
He added that Rescue 1122,civil defense,irrigation department and police were working in close coordination under a joint policy to tackle any emergency situation effectively.
The drill included practical demonstrations of swimming,rescue operations and safe relocation of people to emergency relief camps,showcasing the full readiness of equipment and manpower.
