Expert advises caution as intestine-related health concerns continue to grow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A health expert on Saturday stressed the urgent need for awareness and precautionary measures to mitigate the growing public health concern of intestine-related cases, attributing the trend to citizens' increasing reliance on unhealthy roadside food and the unrecommended use of antibiotics, particularly among children.

Speaking to a local media, Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid, Associate Professor of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, highlighted the need for awareness about healthy food practices during the heatwave, citing the rising number of cases of heat-related illnesses.

Dr. Abdullah further warned that the consumption of roadside food, particularly during the heatwave, can lead to a surge in waterborne and foodborne diseases such as gastroenteritis, diarrhoea and dysentery.

He advised citizens to opt for hygienic food options and avoid consuming food from unlicensed vendors to minimize the risk of falling ill.

He cautioned parents against administering antibiotics to children without a doctor's prescription, warning that untreated diarrhea can lead to severe dehydration and even death if not properly managed, while unnecessary antibiotic use can contribute to antibiotic resistance.

Dr Khalid emphasized the importance of increased awareness about food and water safety during the heatwave, advising citizens to prioritize hydration, consume clean and hygienic food, and avoid contaminated water to prevent waterborne and foodborne illnesses.

Bin Khalid noted that the heatwave is likely to see a surge in infectious diseases, especially those related to poor food and water hygiene, and urged the public to be vigilant about their health and take necessary precautions.

The doctor highlighted that the heat stress caused by the heatwave would make people more susceptible to illnesses, particularly those with weakened immune systems, and stressed the need for extra precautions to prevent the spread of diseases.

Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid advised the public to avoid consuming food from street vendors and ensure cleanliness in food preparation and storage to minimize the risk of foodborne illnesses during the heatwave.