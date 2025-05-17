Two Dead, Two Injured In Havellian Firing Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM
HAVELLIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A tragic incident unfolded on Havellian Tanki Road when a vehicle caught fire following an alleged shooting on Saturday morning.
According to Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, the Control Room received an emergency call reporting a car on fire at the said location.
Rescue 1122 dispatched a medical team along with firefighters and a fire vehicle to the scene. Upon arrival, the rescue team immediately launched firefighting operations to control the blaze.
Eyewitnesses reported that gunfire was exchanged targeting a pickup vehicle. In a shocking turn of events, individuals aboard the pickup allegedly set a nearby car on fire.
The pickup was carrying five people, including a young boy.
Sadly, two individuals lost their lives on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries.
The Rescue 1122 medical team provided immediate first aid to the injured and shift them to Type D Hospital Havellian. Due to the severity of their injuries, both were later shifted to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad.
A child, 10 years old, miraculously survived the ordeal without physical harm. The bodies of the deceased were also moved to Civil Hospital Havellian.
All those involved in the incident are reported to be residents of Havellian. Police are investigating the incident, and further details are expected as the situation develops.
