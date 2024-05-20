Open Menu

KP Governor Condoles With Iranian Ambassador Over Helicopter Crash Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KP Governor condoles with Iranian ambassador over helicopter crash incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday condoled with the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Raza Amiri over the tragic incident of a helicopter crash in which Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and others embraced martyrdom.

In his telephonic communication, the governor expressed regret, heartfelt sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the crash and said that he was deeply saddened by the incident.

He said Pakistan, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shared grief with the Iranian government and people.

Kundi prayed patience for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Government Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

2 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

2 days ago
 PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan