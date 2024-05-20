KP Governor Condoles With Iranian Ambassador Over Helicopter Crash Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday condoled with the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Raza Amiri over the tragic incident of a helicopter crash in which Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and others embraced martyrdom.
In his telephonic communication, the governor expressed regret, heartfelt sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the crash and said that he was deeply saddened by the incident.
He said Pakistan, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shared grief with the Iranian government and people.
Kundi prayed patience for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.
APP/adi
