KP Governor for creating awareness among farmers about new types of wheat to increase growth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday emphasized on creating awareness among farmers about new types of wheat to get maximum yield besides meeting the demand of the province.

He said this while inaugurating the new type of wheat harvesting technology during a ceremony here at the Agricultural University Peshawar (AUP).

Governor termed the production of special types of wheat by AUP in collaboration with Washington State University and Agricultural University Faisalabad as the best initiative and also appreciated the efforts of Senator Noman Wazir for introducing the special variety of wheat at AUP.

He said that landlords and farmers of the province should get guidance on modern varieties of wheat and use of new technologies in agriculture to increase the productivity of quality wheat.

Kundi directed the vice chancellor of AUP to transfer the modern research to local farmers and landowners, adding that serious efforts were needed to improve agricultural self-sufficiency in the province.

He also called for improving the infrastructure for water use in the province so that the barren land could be irrigated in the province and production of wheat and other agricultural commodities enhanced.

The governor urged the political parties to work on water conservation and proper use of it. He said that all the provincial governments should provide facilities to farmers and cultivators to make their lives easier.

Kundi assured to take up the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the difficulties being faced by the local farmers and growers with the federation.

“I want to work together for the betterment of the province, youth and every segment of society,” he said adding that under Article 121 and 122 of the constitution, he was not responsible for anyone's individual decisions or liking or disliking.

Kundi said that he would never allow the development of the province to be disrupted because of the governor house and assured to welcome all the political parties and public representatives in the governor house for betterment of the people.

“I ask all the political parties to come to the governor house and contest the case of the province with the federation along with him,” he said.