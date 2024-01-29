Open Menu

KP Governor Formally Inaugurates Governor’s Secretariat Website

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM

KP Governor formally inaugurates Governor’s Secretariat website

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali formally inaugurated the website of the Governor’s Secretariat here Monday.

The website was inaugurated during a ceremony held here in the Governor’s House.

Besides, Caretaker KP Minister for education, Dr. Qasim Jan; Secretary IT Board, Mohammad Ali Shah; Vice Chancellors of the University of Peshawar, Khyber Medical University, and Agricultural University Peshawar; Director of IMSciences, Dr. Usman Ghani; and officers of the Governor’s Secretariat and IT board were also present on the occasion.

With the launch of the website http://governorkp.gov.pk, the people will have easy access to the Governor's Office and the day-to-day affairs of the Governor’s Secretariat.

All affairs of the Governor’s Secretariat will now be available online.

Through the website, the employees of the universities could file applications against the administrative decisions of their respective universities, and any order on their online appeal would also be available on it.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Haji Ghulam Ali said, "Today is the era of information technology, so the public should also be provided information on the basis of the requirements of the modern era."

"The website is created for the access of the people to the affairs of the Governor’s Secretariat and is the beginning of a journey towards the modern era," he said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Education Ghulam Ali Khyber Medical University All

Recent Stories

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

28 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

54 minutes ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

2 days ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan