KP Governor Formally Inaugurates Governor’s Secretariat Website
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali formally inaugurated the website of the Governor’s Secretariat here Monday.
The website was inaugurated during a ceremony held here in the Governor’s House.
Besides, Caretaker KP Minister for education, Dr. Qasim Jan; Secretary IT Board, Mohammad Ali Shah; Vice Chancellors of the University of Peshawar, Khyber Medical University, and Agricultural University Peshawar; Director of IMSciences, Dr. Usman Ghani; and officers of the Governor’s Secretariat and IT board were also present on the occasion.
With the launch of the website http://governorkp.gov.pk, the people will have easy access to the Governor's Office and the day-to-day affairs of the Governor’s Secretariat.
All affairs of the Governor’s Secretariat will now be available online.
Through the website, the employees of the universities could file applications against the administrative decisions of their respective universities, and any order on their online appeal would also be available on it.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Haji Ghulam Ali said, "Today is the era of information technology, so the public should also be provided information on the basis of the requirements of the modern era."
"The website is created for the access of the people to the affairs of the Governor’s Secretariat and is the beginning of a journey towards the modern era," he said.
