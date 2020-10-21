UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Awards Rs 15 Mln Scholarships To 43 Commerce Students

Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:08 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash Wednesday distributed Stori-da-Pakhtunkhwa scholarship cheques worth Rs 15million among 43 deserving students.

"The KP government was promoting technical education among the students, specializing in soft skills and moving towards e-commerce, said Bangash.

He said this during a cheque distribution ceremony at Government College of Commerce and Management Sciences Hashtnagri here. Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan, DG Commerce Education Nadim and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the provincial government is planning to launch diploma level programs in e-commerce, in order to introduce trades that are compatible with the international market.

"Today, I am very proud of the performance of our educational institutions and the ability of the students who achieved this position with all their hard work and became a beacon for other students."He said that "Kamyab Jawan Program" has been launched at national level to promote the technical skills of the students and provide financial support to them.

Regarding the promotion of education and encouragement of students, Kamran Bangash said that students who got top 20 positions in matriculation are being given Rs 10,000 per month for two years while the top 20 students of intermediate examination are also being given monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 for two years.

