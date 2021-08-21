KP govt launches door-to-door Corona vaccination drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday launched a door-to-door Corona vaccination campaign in Peshawar division.

In this connection, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mesud and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Khalid Mahmood visited a smart lockdown locality on Warsak Road and carried door-to-door campaign along with teams of health department and administered Corona vaccines to the people.

Other officers of the district administration including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Shama Niamat, ADC (Relief) Mohammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Syed Nauman Ali Shah, Omar Owais Kiyani and other officers were also accompanied by the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

The Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner carried out door-to-door campaign at Darmongi Garden locality and persuade people for administering Corona vaccines.

Similarly, the administrative officers along with the teams of Revenue and Health departments are carrying door-to-door Corona vaccination campaign.

The Divisional Commissioner has requested the general public to administer Corona vaccines themselves and to their families to arrest the spread of Coronavirus.