KP Govt Launches Major Youth, Sports Initiatives: CM's Spokesman
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken significant steps to empower youth and promote sports across the province, said Faraz Ahmad Mughal, the spokesperson for the CM.
Mughal highlighted here on Wednesday that the provincial government allocated Rs 550 million last year for the establishment and completion of youth centers in various districts. As part of the Ehsaas Nojawan Program, loans worth PKR 3 billion were provided to around 750 young individuals to support entrepreneurship and self-employment.
He further shared that Rs 300 million were spent on sponsorships for youth activities, while over 1,800 athletes participated in inter-regional sports events organized by the government.
The provincial marathon event attracted more than 3,500 athletes from across the country, showcasing KP’s growing role in promoting sports, he said adding that a three-day livestock and horse festival also saw the participation of 2,500 performers and athletes.
Traditional sports competitions were held in Mardan, Swabi, and Lakki Marwat, involving over 500 athletes, while the renowned Tour de Peshawar cycling event featured 120 top cyclists from across Pakistan.
In Miranshah, Waziristan, club-level football matches drew 448 players from all over KP, marking a strong push towards sports revival in the tribal areas.
“These initiatives demonstrate the KP government’s commitment to placing Pakistan on the path to progress through youth development and sports promotion,” Mughal concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NSC calls Indian aggression "act of war"; authorises armed forces to avenge loss of lives6 minutes ago
-
PAF crushed Modi's pride by downing 5 Indian warplanes, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani6 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani condemns Indian strikes on civilians, praises Armed Forces6 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches major youth, sports initiatives: CM's spokesman6 minutes ago
-
Public rally condemns unprovoked Indian aggression; expresses solidarity with armed forces6 minutes ago
-
Indian war hysteria is a threat to regional peace: Senator Rubina Khalid6 minutes ago
-
E&T recovers Rs 2.96bn across Multan division in 10 months26 minutes ago
-
Indian Army's cowardly attack claimed life of another innocent child in AJK36 minutes ago
-
DC pays visit to ICT's hospitals; puts on high alert36 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Chinese envoy discuss situation following India's aggression against Pakistan56 minutes ago
-
Five netted over power stealing1 hour ago
-
13 criminals held1 hour ago