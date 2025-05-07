Open Menu

KP Govt Launches Major Youth, Sports Initiatives: CM's Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

KP govt launches major youth, sports initiatives: CM's spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken significant steps to empower youth and promote sports across the province, said Faraz Ahmad Mughal, the spokesperson for the CM.

Mughal highlighted here on Wednesday that the provincial government allocated Rs 550 million last year for the establishment and completion of youth centers in various districts. As part of the Ehsaas Nojawan Program, loans worth PKR 3 billion were provided to around 750 young individuals to support entrepreneurship and self-employment.

He further shared that Rs 300 million were spent on sponsorships for youth activities, while over 1,800 athletes participated in inter-regional sports events organized by the government.

The provincial marathon event attracted more than 3,500 athletes from across the country, showcasing KP’s growing role in promoting sports, he said adding that a three-day livestock and horse festival also saw the participation of 2,500 performers and athletes.

Traditional sports competitions were held in Mardan, Swabi, and Lakki Marwat, involving over 500 athletes, while the renowned Tour de Peshawar cycling event featured 120 top cyclists from across Pakistan.

In Miranshah, Waziristan, club-level football matches drew 448 players from all over KP, marking a strong push towards sports revival in the tribal areas.

“These initiatives demonstrate the KP government’s commitment to placing Pakistan on the path to progress through youth development and sports promotion,” Mughal concluded.

