KP Govt stands with Kashmiris in their just struggle for independence from Indian yoke: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Local Government, Kamran Khan Bangash here Monday said the KP government was standing with the oppressed Kashmiris of the Indian Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IOJK) for their just and legitimate struggle for independence from the Indian yoke.

In a media briefing, he said people of IOJK had rendered matchless sacrifices for the right of self determination as promised to them by UN Security Council and the day was not for away when they would get independence from the Indian yoke.

He urged the international community, UN and others human rights organizations to play constructive role in stopping an unending cruelties and human rights abuses against innocent Kashmiris in IOJK.

He paid rich tributes to the supreme sacrifices offered by Kashmiris, who were standing against oppression, brutalities and cruelties in IOJK since 1947 like a solid rock.

Bangash said development pace in merged areas were expedited and 702 secretaries for village and neighborhood councils were being recruited through ETEA.

He said 12 more patients died including nine in Peshawar due to coronavirus besides report of 408 new cases and 387 patients fully recovered during last 24 hours.

The total death toll in KP had been mounted to 1099 including 522 deaths in Peshawar till date due to pandemic.

He said 30,486 people were affected from coronavirus against whom 21,158 were completely recovered in the province so far.

He said strict action would be taken against all those that violate anti-coronavirus SOPs, adding over Rs35.2 million fine were imposed against violators of SOPs.

He said a specialized centre for coronavirus patients were being established at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology Hayatabad to provide quality healthcare services to ailing humanity.

He said 175,804 corona tests were conducted in the province, adding 200 hospitals with 5,440 beds including oxygen facilities with 1500 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients.

He said a survey conducted by a Non Government Organization had testified 51pc increase in popularity of PTI Government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against others parties that reflected people unshakeable trust in the policies of the ruling party and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

He said others political parties had lost popularity due their issueless politics and unnecessary criticism on people welfare projects initiated by the present elected Government.

He said locusts wave were controlled in all 15 prone districts and no incident of attack from any district had been reported in last couple of days which was a big achievement of the PTI Government.