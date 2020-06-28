KP Govt to spend Rs 4,400mn on repair, construction of roads in Malakand, Hazara divisions to promote tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government would spend Rs4,400 million on repair and construction of roads in Malakand and Hazara divisions to promote tourism in the province.

To revive tourism in a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, officials sources told APP that KP Government has earmarked substantial amount in budget 2020-21 for promotion of tourism in the province including an allocation of Rs4,400 million for repair of roads and communication infrastructure in tourists destinations in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

Similarly, Rs3,000 million were allocated for development of tourists sites in merged areas including at Tirah valley in Khyber, Samona at Orakzai, Parachinar in Kurrum, North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts.

The official said Federal Government has asked KP Government for making master planning of five feasibilities studies for devolopment of tourism resorts at Kohi Suleman at DI Khan, Sheikh Badin,Chapri Parachinar in Kurrum and Takhat Bhai in Mardan districts.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government was making feasibility master planning on the pattern of Integrated Tourism Zones.

Camping huts in remote scenic areas were established to address residential problems of foreign and domestic tourists, the official concluded.