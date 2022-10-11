The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Tuesday held incompetence of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government responsible for deteriorating law and order in the province, particularly in Swat

JUI-F Spokesperson Aslam Ghori, in a statement, alleged that the KP government had failed to protect the lives of citizens, as its incompetence had created law and order situation.

Expressing his concerns over terrorist incidents in Swat, he said the people of area were protesting over the worsening law and order situation but the provincial government was not paying heed to their genuine demand of ensuring peace in the region.

The sacrifices made in the last two decades for peace would go in vain if timely action was not taken, he added.

Aslam Ghori said the people of Swat were peace loving and they were demanding for a peaceful society for normal living .

The JUI-F was ready to provide all possible support for restoring peace in the province, he added.