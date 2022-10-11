UrduPoint.com

KP Govt's Incompetence Responsible For Worsening Law And Order In Province: JUI- F

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 09:32 PM

KP Govt's incompetence responsible for worsening law and order in province: JUI- F

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Tuesday held incompetence of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government responsible for deteriorating law and order in the province, particularly in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Tuesday held incompetence of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government responsible for deteriorating law and order in the province, particularly in Swat.

JUI-F Spokesperson Aslam Ghori, in a statement, alleged that the KP government had failed to protect the lives of citizens, as its incompetence had created law and order situation.

Expressing his concerns over terrorist incidents in Swat, he said the people of area were protesting over the worsening law and order situation but the provincial government was not paying heed to their genuine demand of ensuring peace in the region.

The sacrifices made in the last two decades for peace would go in vain if timely action was not taken, he added.

Aslam Ghori said the people of Swat were peace loving and they were demanding for a peaceful society for normal living .

The JUI-F was ready to provide all possible support for restoring peace in the province, he added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Law And Order All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

1 hour ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.