KP Health Dept Prepares Action Plan For Prevention Of Dengue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has prepared an inclusive action plan for the prevention of dengue cases in the wake of recent torrential rains and flooding in laying areas in the province.
The health department spokesman told APP on Thursday that an inclusive action plan was prepared for the prevention of dengue spread following heavy torrential rains which inundated the laying area including Latifeeabad, Faiqirabad, Watpaga, Tehkal, and others besides standing water with chances of mosquito larva’s spread.
He said that 1,240 beds were reserved at medical teaching institutions for the suspected dengue patients.
The spokesman urged people in rain-hit areas to use anti-mosquito nets and cover the entire body of their children to avoid mosquitos’ biting.
He said an anti-dengue directorate at the office of the Director general health would be set up in Peshawar and the provincial disaster management authority has been approached for assistance.
Recent Stories
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man dies in road mishap49 seconds ago
-
Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress with affordable packages: Ashrafi11 minutes ago
-
Met predicts cloudy weather, heavy rains in upper districts21 minutes ago
-
President condemns terrorist attack on Customs officials in DI Khan31 minutes ago
-
46 people died, 60 others injured in rains, flood related incident in KP41 minutes ago
-
Pak-China ties rapidly growing due to CPEC, Chinese language further fostering them: PM1 hour ago
-
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ1 hour ago
-
Husband, wife killed as house roof collapse in Bajaur1 hour ago
-
Rotary Club, Justajoo foundation distributes Ration at Isra University2 hours ago
-
Drugs recovered2 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns attack on Customs officials in DIKhan3 hours ago
-
Alleged outlaw sustains bullet injuries by firing of accomplices4 hours ago