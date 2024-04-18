KP Health Dept prepares action plan for prevention of dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has prepared an inclusive action plan for the prevention of dengue cases in the wake of recent torrential rains and flooding in laying areas in the province.

The health department spokesman told APP on Thursday that an inclusive action plan was prepared for the prevention of dengue spread following heavy torrential rains which inundated the laying area including Latifeeabad, Faiqirabad, Watpaga, Tehkal, and others besides standing water with chances of mosquito larva’s spread.

He said that 1,240 beds were reserved at medical teaching institutions for the suspected dengue patients.

The spokesman urged people in rain-hit areas to use anti-mosquito nets and cover the entire body of their children to avoid mosquitos’ biting.

He said an anti-dengue directorate at the office of the Director general health would be set up in Peshawar and the provincial disaster management authority has been approached for assistance.