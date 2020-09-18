UrduPoint.com
KP IGP Inspects 35 Newly Purchased Patrolling Vehicles

KP IGP inspects 35 newly purchased patrolling vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Friday visited the Telecommunication Headquarters Police Line and inspected the 35 new vehicles procured for police patrolling in the province including the merged districts.

The provincial police chief was received by DIG Telecommunication, AIG Telecommunication and other senior police officials. The DIG Telecommunication gave a detailed briefing to KP IGP.

It was informed that 28 single cabin and seven double cabin vehicles have arrived, and after assessment it would be handed over to the districts concerned.

It may be mentioned here that 71 new vehicles have already been delivered for patrolling in the merged districts this year while more vehicles would soon be provided.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said necessary equipment, and modern vehicles would be provided to police for elimination of crime from the society.

He said that protection of lives and properties of the people is the main responsibility of the police and all resources would be utilized to ensure security.

He said that the police in the merged districts are being equipped with all the necessary equipment and imparted training enabling them to play effective role in maintaining peace.

