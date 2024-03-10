KP KPFS&HFA conduct big action in Peshawar on holiday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted a big action in Peshawar on holiday and blockaded Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza after receiving secret information with more than 1,000 kg of non-standard and unhealthy meat was exported from a vehicle and destroyed, spokesperson of Food Authority said here Sunday.

A case has been registered against the owners, further action has been initiated according to the Food Safety Act, the spokesperson said. Actions against the adulteration mafia should be intensified in Ramadan, the spokesperson of the Food authority said.

Substances adulterated in food items do not deserve any discount, strict disciplinary action will be taken against them, he said.