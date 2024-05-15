Open Menu

KP Minister Directs Immediate Provision Of Glucantime Drug

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

KP Minister directs immediate provision of Glucantime drug

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah Wednesday took notice of media reports of Cutaneous leishmaniasis (CL) epidemic in district Khyber and directed the health directorate to provide immediately Glucantime injections to the district govt.

He instructed the concerned authorities in Directorate General of Health Services that there should be no delay in provision of Glucantime injections to district Khyber. The minister said that as soon as he assumed the charge, he ordered purchase of Glucantime injections to prevent the epidemic of Leishmania, adding that the injections have been purchased through UNICEF for the treatment of leishmaniasis across the province.

The Minister assured that Glucantime injections would be available across the province in two weeks. He said that Nasirullah Babar and Badha Bair Hospital were fully operational in the provincial capital to deal with the Leishmania epidemic.

