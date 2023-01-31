KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing death toll mounts to 95 with 221 injured

A day of mourning was observed across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday as the death toll of Sunday's suicide bombing at the mosque of the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines mounted to 95 dead, with 221 injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A day of mourning was observed across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday as the death toll of Sunday's suicide bombing at the mosque of the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines mounted to 95 dead, with 221 injured.

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhamamd Azam Khan told the media at the blast site that so far 95 people, mostly policemen, had been martyred while 221 injured were under treatment at various hospitals.

Flanked by Inspector General of Police Moazam Jah Ansari, he said the government had constituted a high-level inquiry committee to investigate and identify the elements involved in the inhuman act.

Azam Khan said the government stood by the blast victims and their families in the hour of tribulation and would provide them all facilities, including financial assistance. The process for payment of compensation to the families of the deceased and injured was underway, he added.

Later addressing the police personnel at the police lines, the chief minister said the police force would be equipped with modern weapons. The worsening law and order situation of the province had also been brought to the notice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he added.

IGP Moazam Jah on the occasion said that about 10 to12 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast. The bomber blew himself up at around 1 p.m. during the Zuhr prayers, and as a result, the roof of the mosque caved in burying the worshippers in its debris.

He said the aspect of the security lapse could not be overlooked and investigations were underway to ascertain the facts. "We are checking CCTV footage of the last month to trace the facilitators of the bomber." A joint investigation team (JIT) had been notified and everything would be clear soon after the completion of the probe, he said. "Those responsible will be brought to book," he vowed.

The IGP said over 2,000 personnel worked in eight different departments at the Police Lines.

Besides, a large number of civilians daily visited the Police Lines, which also encompassed family quarters. Moreover, labourers also entered the site as the construction work was also going on, he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel and Secretary Health Punjab contacted KP Governor Ghulam Ali on the telephone and offered healthcare facilities, including doctors and medicines, from Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh for the injured persons.

Governor Ghulam Ali expressed gratitude to the federal minister and the Secretary Health Punjab for their sympathies and humanitarian support.

Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Bilal Faizi told APP that the search and rescue operation in the collapsed mosque had been completed. A total of 77 bodies of the martyred worshippers were shifted to the hospitals, and 17 of them were retrieved from beneath the mosque's debris. Likewise, 94 injured were also transported.

According to police sources, a preliminary investigation report of the bombing had been sent to the prime minister. The evidence collected from the blast site indicated that it was a suicide attack and its target was the police.

They said the mosque's roof tumbled down due to collapsing of its pillars, causing a lot of damage. The CCTV footage from the Police Lines gate and family quarters was being examined.

The KP government observed a day of mourning to express solidarity with the blast victims. The National Flag was kept at half mast at all government and private buildings.

The people in large numbers gathered at the residences of the martyrs to express condolences to their families and offer Fateha for their departed souls.

A sorrowful day was witnessed across the province, particularly in Charsadda, Nowsehra, Swabi, Mardan, and Peshawar as most of the martyred cops belonged to these areas.

The people of all walks of life strongly condemned the terror act and visited the LRH to inquire after the injured cops.