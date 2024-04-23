Open Menu

KP Opposition Moves Court Against Approval Of Budget By Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 11:20 AM

KP opposition moves court against approval of budget by cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly had moved court against approval of provincial budget by the cabinet.

The court had accepted the writ petition for a hearing to be conducted by Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Shahid Khan.

The leader of opposition Dr Ibbdullah said in his petition that the government had gotten approval of the provincial budget from the cabinet under Article 125 of the constitution.

He requested the court to annul the approval as the provincial government was intentionally not convening assembly session to delay oath taking of elected members on reserved seats.

He said that approval of the budget by the cabinet was unconstitutional.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget From Government Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

12 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

12 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

12 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

12 hours ago
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

12 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

12 hours ago
 Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

12 hours ago
 “Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kic ..

“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock

12 hours ago
 'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

12 hours ago
 Girl dies as pole falls in street

Girl dies as pole falls in street

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan