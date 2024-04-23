KP opposition moves court against approval of budget by cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly had moved court against approval of provincial budget by the cabinet.

The court had accepted the writ petition for a hearing to be conducted by Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Shahid Khan.

The leader of opposition Dr Ibbdullah said in his petition that the government had gotten approval of the provincial budget from the cabinet under Article 125 of the constitution.

He requested the court to annul the approval as the provincial government was intentionally not convening assembly session to delay oath taking of elected members on reserved seats.

He said that approval of the budget by the cabinet was unconstitutional.