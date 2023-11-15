Open Menu

KP PSC Cancels Ability Test Conducted On June 24

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 08:30 PM

KP PSC cancels ability test conducted on June 24

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission cancelled the ability test conducted on June 24, 2023 and disqualified 18 candidates from 1 to 3 years for using unfair means in the test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission cancelled the ability test conducted on June 24, 2023 and disqualified 18 candidates from 1 to 3 years for using unfair means in the test.

The test will be reconducted on December 23, 2023, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.

The ability test was conducted for the posts of Assistant Engineer / SDO BPS-17 in Irrigation Department (Adv: No.01/2022, Sr.33) and C&W Department (Adv No. 4/2022, Sr.2) on 24.06.2023.

On receiving complaints in written and through Prime Minister Citizen Portal and upon strict body search, 18 candidates were implicated using unfair means including electronic devices and master cards etc.

Fair and impartial inquiry was conducted and the charges were proved against them. The opportunity of showing cause and personal hearing was provided to all the candidates.

Consequently, the accused candidates were banned with the penalties of disqualification from 1 to 3 years for all kinds of recruitments of KPPSC.

