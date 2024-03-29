KP revenue minister chairs meeting on land records computerization

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi chaired a meeting on Friday to discuss the computerization of land records.

During the session, Minister Abbasi issued directives for the establishment of a dedicated counter at Abbottabad's Service Delivery Center (SDC), covering Lora, Bakot, and Boni patwar circles. The initiative, aimed at issuing computerized deeds to curb corruption was highlighted during the meeting.

Project Director Khalid Zaman provided an extensive overview of the project to the attendees.

Nazir Abbasi also directed the implementation of similar initiatives in other service delivery centers province-wide.

He also addressed the staff shortage issue in Service Delivery Centers.

The minister ordered the immediate reassignment of computer operators currently stationed in Deputy Commissioner Offices back to the Service Delivery Centers.

Additionally, comprehensive plans were instructed to be formulated for the appointment of new computer operators as per the requirement in all Service Delivery Centers across the province.