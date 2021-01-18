KP Revenue Minister visits Mohmand district, holds consultative session with tribal elders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi Monday said that the incumbent PTI government would eradicate deprivation of tribesmen and provide all basic facilities to them.

He said that he would raise voice for the rights of tribal people and strive to address all issues being faced by them.

Addressing a consultative session with tribal elders at tehsil Ghalanai district Mohmand, the minister said that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan all the provincial ministers visited merged districts to keep themselves informed from the issues of tribal people and find out a proper solution with the mutual consultation.

On the occasion, PTI MNA Sajid Mohmand, Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Habib and a large number of tribal elders also attended the session.

He added that government had initiated uplift schemes in newly merged districts which would be completed very soon, saying that tribesmen would feel the benefits of merger.

"All the promises made with tribal people before elections will be fulfilled" the minister said, adding that tribesmen had rendered sacrifices for the country stability.

He further said that Pakistan would be made free from the curse of corruption while all the institutions would also be strengthened.

He maintained that PTI government took all decisions on the basis of merit and transparency.

" Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who has the ability to put the country on the way of development and progress," said Qalandar Lodhi.

The minister assured that government would bring in use all the available resources for theuplift of merged districts aimed at uprooting the backwardness of tribal belt.

Earlier elders of the area informed the minister regarding various issues being faced by the people of district Mohmand.