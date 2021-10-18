KP to setup 12 drug rehabilitation centers

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:01 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would setup 12 drug rehabilitation and de-detoxification centers for the rehabilitation of addicts to make them useful citizen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would setup 12 drug rehabilitation and de-detoxification centers for the rehabilitation of addicts to make them useful citizen.

The rehabilitation centers costing Rs. 74 million would be set up in Peshawar, Charsadda, Shangla, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Upper Dir, Haripur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Hangu, and Tank.

The centers would provide vocational training and education to raise drug addicts to a normal life, raise awareness about the diseases caused by drug use and guide the affected families.

All concerned departments have been directed to establish rehabilitation centers on war footing providing all medical and rehabilitation facilities for fast rehabilitation of drug addicts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development department has given approval to setup these rehabilitation centers .

