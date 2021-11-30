KTH approves Rs. 120 mln for renovation, upgradation work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Board of Governors Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and hospital management approved Rs. 120 million for renovation and reconstruction of hospitals and colleges affiliated with the hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The board of Governors Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and hospital management approved Rs. 120 million for renovation and reconstruction of hospitals and colleges affiliated with the hospital.

An official of KTH told APP on Tuesday that for implementation of said project a private consultancy firm had recently been hired for of Trainee Medical Officer's hostel renovation and upgradation.

The initiative would also help provide state of the art medical facilities to the patientsand employees, he informed.

Khyber Teaching Hospital is providing free medical facilities to all house job doctors, CPSP trainee medical officers, KMU Diploma medical trains and all trainee nurses.