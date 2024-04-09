Open Menu

KU Declares Results Of LLB Part-I, II Annual Exam 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The University of Karachi on Tuesday announced the results of the LLB Part-I and II, Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette issued here, a total of 97 candidates were registered for exams, out of which, 90 students appeared in the LLB Part-I, papers.

As per the result announcement, only 70 candidates were declared successful.

The overall pass percentage was counted as 77.78 percent.

For LLB Part II, a total of 213 candidates were registered for the exams, out of which, 207 students appeared in the exams. As per the result announcement, only 176 candidates have cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was counted as 85.02 percent.

