KU to offer online classes for MA Economics external students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Distance education University of Karachi is initiating online classes for MA Economics for already enrolled private and external students, KU Director DDE Professor Dr Abdul Waheed announced on Monday.

He said that interested candidates could submit the application form by February 04, 2021. The registration form and fee voucher could be downloaded from www.uok.edu.pk/dde, he added. `He said that the filled-in registration form along with the relevant documents should be submitted between 09:00am to 4:30pm at the office of the Directorate of Distance Education located on the first floor of the Teachers Education Department University of Karachi.

He pointed out that students would be able to attend online classes of microeconomics, public finance, advanced economics statistics, economics of planning, economics of agriculture, national income analysis and accounting, mathematical economics, comparative economic system, economics of islam, international economics, monetary economics, history of economic thought, economics of labour, econometrics, development economics, management economics, and essay.