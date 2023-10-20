KU to start Russian language program from Jan 24

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The University of Karachi (KU) and the Head of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Karachi mutually decided to start the Russian language class at the campus from next year.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Head of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Karachi Natalia Zhadovets after a discussion, agreed to start a Russian language on the campus.

The VC asked Natalia Zhadovets to share the proposal and course outline of the Russian language so that he could place it before the relevant platform and get permission to start it from January 2024, which Natalia Zhadovets assured that documentation will be shared with KU administration by the next week.

Natalia Zhadovets along with the officials of Moscow Polytechnic University Yuliya Davydova and Alina Andrukh, Georgiy Grachev and Irina Shokina of Moscow State University Linguistic University, Irina Solunova and Eugenia Keller from MIREA-Russian Technological University, Moscow, Natalia Kovaleva from Ural Federal University, Yekaterinburg, Maher Alchaar of the University of Tyumen and Fariha Aqib from Russian Centre of Science and Culture visited the campus.

They met the VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, deans, chairpersons and faculty of various departments and discussed academic collaboration and students and faculty exchange program in detail at the office of the Dean of Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences.

The visitors also discussed the possibility of having joint supervisors for PhD and post-doc programs as well as the publication of joint research journals and research papers and culture exhibition events on each other campuses.

The Russian delegates welcomed the proposal of establishing an urdu department in the Russian varsities and expressed that it would help Russian people to understanding Pakistani culture and history and they would be able to learn more about Pakistan and its people.

Later, they had separate meetings with the teachers of arts and science faculties in the respective dean offices and they also visited different departments and centers of the University of Karachi.