KU VC distributes Sindh HEC scholarships to students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Friday distributed the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC), indigenous scholarships for MPhil and PhD students worth over Rs14.4 million at the KU Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium.

The KU students Financial Aid Office organized the cheque distribution ceremony which the students, parents, deans, and faculty members attended in a large numbers.

According to the details, KU received a total of 162 applications for the SHEC indigenous scholarship and 25 applicants were called for interview from the faculty of arts and social sciences, and 11 MPhil and two PhD were selected for the award of scholarships.

From the faculty of science, a total of 92 applications were received and 22 MPhil and 13 PhD students were selected for the award of scholarships, while six applicants from the management and administrative sciences faculty approached the committee and after this, two MPhil and one PhD students were selected for the award of scholarship.

As many as 18 applications were received from the students of the faculty of pharmacy and two MPhil and three PhD students were selected for the award of scholarships. Similarly, 21 applicants from the Islamic Studies appeared before the committee and six MPhil and one PhD students were selected for the award of scholarship. They all received a cheque of two hundred and thirty thousand rupees.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that intelligent and talented students are the nation’s true assets.

He observed that scholarship encourages students and develops their passion for teaching and research.

“The money spent on education and research is not an expense, but an investment and the nations that have invested in education and research are leading in every field of life, and ruling the world, ” the VC said.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi further said that education without character building is pointless.

He appreciated the Sindh HEC’s role and said that financial support to students and the provision of scholarships for the promotion of higher education is commendable.

Earlier, the Incharge KU SFAO Professor Dr Ziasma Haneef Khan said that SHEC has awarded a total of 63 indigenous scholarships to the University of Karachi and shared that they have managed to award all the scholarships in a short period of time due to the personal interest of the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi.

The Convener of Scholarship Award Committee Professor Dr Faiyaz H. M. Vaid, Dean of the Faculty of Sciences Professor Dr Mussarat Jahan Yusuf, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, heads of various departments were also present in the ceremony.

While sharing their feelings, the recipients and parents appreciated the SHEC measures of distributing scholarships among the students. They lauded the KU administration and SFAO for making it easy for the students to collect their cheque quickly.