UrduPoint.com

Kuch Yadein, Kuch Nazmein Launched

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:53 PM

Kuch Yadein, Kuch Nazmein launched

The launching ceremony of 'Kuch Yaadein, Kuch Nazmein', a book comprising tributes by his friends and scholars and carrying the unpublished poems of late Ashfaq Saleem Mirza (1944-2020), was held on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The launching ceremony of 'Kuch Yaadein, Kuch Nazmein', a book comprising tributes by his friends and scholars and carrying the unpublished poems of late Ashfaq Saleem Mirza (1944-2020), was held on Tuesday.

Ashfaq Saleem Mirza was a philosopher, thinker, critic, poet and translator. The ceremony was attended by Mirza's friends, colleagues, members of family, and readers of his works.

Mustansar Javed, a noted journalist and a close friend, recollected his memories of his time with Ashfaq Saleem Mirza in Lahore and Islamabad. He said Ashfaq Salim Mirza always interested in philosophy and wanted to write texts in philosophy, which he consistently did over the decades.

Renowned historian, Dr. Mubarak Ali said Ashfaq Saleem Mirza's books were meticulously researched and thoroughly edited. Mirza Sahib consulted original sources and discussed the lives of philosophers in a fresh and engaging manner. His translations were equally impressive and brought to urdu readers the works of classical writers. He said as a friend Ashfaq Sahib was always at hand to explain, in accessible terms, arcane philosophical terms.

Dr. Ravish Nadeem said Ashfaq Saleem Mirza was remarkably consistent as a thinker and a writer. Beauty was important to him and he saw aesthetics as the force permeating every sphere of life.

Dr. Sanober Altaf said he was a polite and kind human being. He harboured prejudice against no one.

Dr. Noor Fatima said she met Ashfaq Saleem Mirza in 2002 when her association with Islamabad Cultural Forum began. His talent was multi-dimensional. His messaged were clear and took clearly articulated positions. He was a humble person and never sought recognition from any forum or authorities.

Harris Khalique, Secretary General HRCP and a poet, regarded Ashfaq Saleem Mirza as a romantic philosopher for whom it was natural to write poetry as well.

Poet Kishwar Naheed said Ashfaq Saleem Mirza's death has left a void in our lives as well in culture. He was a writer and an artist who also remained a part of the struggle for the democratic rights of the people of the country.

Famous novelist Mustansar Hussain Tarar paid tribute to Ashfaq Saleem Mirza in a recorded video message.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Mustansar Hussain Tarar Family From

Recent Stories

Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As ..

Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As UKs Chief of Defense Staff

35 seconds ago
 NATO Foreign Ministers Say Russia Should 'Stop Esc ..

NATO Foreign Ministers Say Russia Should 'Stop Escalation' on Border With Ukrain ..

37 seconds ago
 US Treasury Head Says Appropriate to Put Financial ..

US Treasury Head Says Appropriate to Put Financial Pressure on Russia Over Ukrai ..

38 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis in Belgium felicitated by envo ..

Overseas Pakistanis in Belgium felicitated by envoy on attaining right to vote

40 seconds ago
 World Organizations commend role of Ahsaas program ..

World Organizations commend role of Ahsaas program: SAPM

42 seconds ago
 India Summons Pakistani Envoy Over Incident at Sik ..

India Summons Pakistani Envoy Over Incident at Sikh Temple - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.