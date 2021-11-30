Kuch Yadein, Kuch Nazmein launched

The launching ceremony of 'Kuch Yaadein, Kuch Nazmein', a book comprising tributes by his friends and scholars and carrying the unpublished poems of late Ashfaq Saleem Mirza (1944-2020), was held on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The launching ceremony of 'Kuch Yaadein, Kuch Nazmein', a book comprising tributes by his friends and scholars and carrying the unpublished poems of late Ashfaq Saleem Mirza (1944-2020), was held on Tuesday.

Ashfaq Saleem Mirza was a philosopher, thinker, critic, poet and translator. The ceremony was attended by Mirza's friends, colleagues, members of family, and readers of his works.

Mustansar Javed, a noted journalist and a close friend, recollected his memories of his time with Ashfaq Saleem Mirza in Lahore and Islamabad. He said Ashfaq Salim Mirza always interested in philosophy and wanted to write texts in philosophy, which he consistently did over the decades.

Renowned historian, Dr. Mubarak Ali said Ashfaq Saleem Mirza's books were meticulously researched and thoroughly edited. Mirza Sahib consulted original sources and discussed the lives of philosophers in a fresh and engaging manner. His translations were equally impressive and brought to urdu readers the works of classical writers. He said as a friend Ashfaq Sahib was always at hand to explain, in accessible terms, arcane philosophical terms.

Dr. Ravish Nadeem said Ashfaq Saleem Mirza was remarkably consistent as a thinker and a writer. Beauty was important to him and he saw aesthetics as the force permeating every sphere of life.

Dr. Sanober Altaf said he was a polite and kind human being. He harboured prejudice against no one.

Dr. Noor Fatima said she met Ashfaq Saleem Mirza in 2002 when her association with Islamabad Cultural Forum began. His talent was multi-dimensional. His messaged were clear and took clearly articulated positions. He was a humble person and never sought recognition from any forum or authorities.

Harris Khalique, Secretary General HRCP and a poet, regarded Ashfaq Saleem Mirza as a romantic philosopher for whom it was natural to write poetry as well.

Poet Kishwar Naheed said Ashfaq Saleem Mirza's death has left a void in our lives as well in culture. He was a writer and an artist who also remained a part of the struggle for the democratic rights of the people of the country.

Famous novelist Mustansar Hussain Tarar paid tribute to Ashfaq Saleem Mirza in a recorded video message.